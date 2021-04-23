Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A US woman is accused of duping multiple people out of $130,000 by promising to the heal their relationship woes with witchcraft.
A US woman is accused of duping multiple people out of $130,000 by promising to the heal their relationship woes with witchcraft.
Dating

Woman’s alleged $130k ‘witchcraft’ scam

by Kenneth Garger, New York Post
23rd Apr 2021 11:41 AM

A Florida woman is accused of duping at least 10 people out of a combined $US100,000 ($A130,000) with the promise of healing their relationship woes through "witchcraft services", according to a police report.

The Spanish-speaking woman, named Rosalia, allegedly carried out the scheme between January and March after placing ads for her services in the Golden Gate and East Naples area, NBC 2 reported.

The ads, which promoted "spiritual/witchcraft services", appeared in free Hispanic newspapers, radio ads, on local Hispanic radio stations. Flyers were also in laundromats and stores, according to police.

"If you're having an argument with your wife/girlfriend, she can help you with your problems," the ads said, according to a police report obtained by the news station.

RELATED: Sex scammers targeting Australians

 

At least four of the victims gave Rosalia sums on money that she said she needed to cleanse, but never returned it.

One man, who told police Rosalia said she saw something "dark" in his life, forked over $US29,500 ($A38,000) so she could bless and multiply it, the report said.

But, she told the man there was "darkness in the money," and needed to cleanse it at her temple.

After that, she stopped answering his messages, the report said.

The victim told cops he did not think she would steal his cash.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Woman's alleged $130k 'witchcraft' scam

love relationships witchcraft witches

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gladstone manufacturers to share in $15.5M grant program

        Premium Content Gladstone manufacturers to share in $15.5M grant program

        Politics “I want Queensland to be Australia’s premier manufacturing state.”

        Premium marina lounge to welcome boaties to Gladstone

        Premium Content Premium marina lounge to welcome boaties to Gladstone

        Travel Visitors can shake off their sea legs and relax in contemporary comfort with a...

        Push for co-ordination to seize clean energy needed for CQ

        Premium Content Push for co-ordination to seize clean energy needed for CQ

        News 150 stakeholders discussed the clean energy future of Central Queensland at...

        Australia Post backflip on no perishables postage helps CQ

        Premium Content Australia Post backflip on no perishables postage helps CQ

        News Australia Post has backflipped on its decision to stop posting perishable items and...