Woman wins competition after 40 years

Heather Jensen was a recipient of the RADF Grant from Gladstone Regional Council.

Heather Jensen was a recipient of the RADF Grant from Gladstone Regional Council.

HEATHER Jensen has dreamt of winning the Queensland Country Women’s Association’s Country of Study competition since she joined in 1976.

This year, she fulfilled that dream with her project book about Lithuania.

“I didn’t care about anything else once I saw the first place prize card,” Ms Jensen said.

But the win didn’t come easily.

“The judge was tough, really tough,” she said.

Ms Jensen said the project was harder this year because she was banned from using Wikipedia by her schoolteacher daughter.

Ms Jensen undertook the project through her position of QCWA division and branch international officer.

“It is a lot of work but it’s interesting,” Ms Jensen said.

“I like knowing about other countries.”

Next year’s country is Japan and Ms Jensen already has her sights on winning.

She said it would be her last year as the international officer and winning would make her extremely happy.

Ms Jensen won her prize at the association’s state conference in Maryborough this month.

She said the nine-day conference was strenuous but she got to meet people she hadn’t seen in a while.

Hundreds of people from across Queensland attended the conference.

Ms Jensen’s journey to the conference was made easier by the Regional Arts Development Fund, a partnership between the Queensland Government and Gladstone Regional Council to support arts and culture.

Ms Jensen received a grant, which helped pay for her accommodation and travel.

She said it was fabulous not having to worry about how she was going to pay for the trip.