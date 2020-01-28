Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SEARCH AND RESCUE: An RACQ LifeFlight Rescue crew has found and winched a woman to safety, after she spent the night lost in a forest, south-west of Maryborough.
SEARCH AND RESCUE: An RACQ LifeFlight Rescue crew has found and winched a woman to safety, after she spent the night lost in a forest, south-west of Maryborough. RACQ LifeFlight
News

Woman winched to safety after spending night lost in forest

Carlie Walker
by
28th Jan 2020 11:54 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN has been winched to safety, after she spent the night lost in a forest, south-west of Maryborough.

The Bundaberg-based chopper was tasked by the Queensland Police Service, to search for the woman, around 7.30 yesterday.

It's believed the woman and her companion had split up in the bush Sunday afternoon, when she became lost and disorientated. 

The rescue helicopter flew to her last known position and searched the area for around an hour, before the crew eventually spotted the woman, on a track. 

The Queensland Ambulance Service Critical Care Flight Paramedic was lowered down to assess her at the scene, before she was winched to the safety of the helicopter. 

The woman, aged in her 40s, was uninjured and in good health. 

She was flown to the Hervey Bay Hospital. 

More Stories

Show More
forest maryborough racq lifeflight
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Woman in hospital after single-vehicle accident

        premium_icon UPDATE: Woman in hospital after single-vehicle accident

        News EMERGENCY services are attending a single vehicle accident in Gladstone Central.

        Hearts ache as little girl starts prep in detention

        premium_icon Hearts ache as little girl starts prep in detention

        News And to get there she'll be in the company of guards

        Anger as school fails to find operator for pool

        premium_icon Anger as school fails to find operator for pool

        News Calliope State School pool remains closed.

        High school welcomes students for the first time

        premium_icon High school welcomes students for the first time

        News Calliope State High School will open its doors at last.