Woman watches in horror as bus hits her dog, drives off

Cas Garvey
| 27th Feb 2017 5:41 AM
11-year-old Vuitton was hit and killed by a bus last week.
MOVING furniture out of her house as her beloved dogs sat on the grass, a Mackay woman looked on in horror as her 11-year-old Chihuahua cross ran out into the road straight into the path of an oncoming bus.

What happened next left the young woman, who did not wish to be named, screaming in terror.

"The bus driver didn't stop," she said.

"(The driver) slowed down when he realised he hit something, but then kept going. I was only a metre or two away screaming on the street so there's no question of whether or not he realised he hit my dog."

Vuitton's injuries were horrific; his back legs and pelvis were broken and he was "partially skinned" so his owner could see his internal organs.

"On top of this he bit me quite severely when I tried to scoop him up. He had never been aggressive towards me but this was just a natural reaction to severe pain or distress I guess," the Mackay woman said.

 

11-year-old Vuitton (front) was hit and killed by a bus last week. He&#39;s pictured with brother Louis at his owners&#39; wedding.
But it's the response from Mackay Transit Coaches that has the young woman even more upset over losing the pet she had since she was 16.

"We've been in touch with the bus company; they were apologetic that it happened but they couldn't give us a reason why (the driver) didn't stop," she said.

"They haven't given us an outcome of an investigation report if there was one."

All the distraught pet owner wants, she says, is an apology from the driver for not stopping.

"We're not out to abuse him. We don't blame him for the accident - despite not hearing of an incident report - it was my fault he was on the road and I have to live with that," she said.

"We just want an explanation and an apology."

Mackay Transit Coaches CEO Reagon Forsyth confirmed the incident had happened.

"I have spoken to the lady concerned on two occasions and have passed on my regrets that the dog had been hit by the bus and died as a result," Mr Forsyth told the Mercury on Sunday.

"I have also spoken with the driver. He saw the dog dart out from the side of the road and took evasive action as was possible in terms of everyone's safety.

"He felt or saw nothing in terms of hitting the dog. It is a large vehicle so these things can happen."

Mr Forsyth did not respond to the question about issuing the Beaconsfield woman an apology.

 

She thanked Andergrove Vet Clinic, who "made a tough time semi-manageable".

"My sister was there too. As horrible as it was I'm glad she was there as I would not have been able to drive and no one stopped to help," the Mackay woman said.

"We were fortunate that we got him to the vet within minutes so his suffering was not dragged out.

"A neighbour was kind enough to follow us and see if we needed help and hosed down the road before I got back from the vets and hospital."

For the grieving woman, "a simple apology or even for the driver to call out the window to see if we needed help would have gone a long way".

"Even if he had stopped by in the afternoon."

Mackay Daily Mercury

