Woman was bringing ‘stuff’ to her brother

A MUM of one said she was on her way to drop a bag of “stuff” when she was pulled over by police.

Kylie Anne Battaglene, 30, was pulled over on Bruce Highway Eastern Services Road, Burpengary East, on July 20 when she was seen drifting from one side of the lane to the other.

Battaglene had glassy blood shot eyes and told police she was on her way to drop food and money off to her brother.

Police searched her vehicle.

When asked if she wanted to declare anything Battaglene said there was “stuff” in her handbag that wasn’t hers and she was dropping it off for her brother.

Police found two small buds of marijuana weighing 1.44g, a grinder, a cone piece, a metal pipe and electronic scales.

The offence happened six months after she was found with a two water pipes on December 31, 2019.

Battaglene pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to two counts of possessing utensils and possessing dangerous drugs.

Defence lawyer Bianca Wierland said Battaglene was a full time carer for her elderly grandmother and didn’t want to get herself into further trouble.

Battaglene was fined $300, no conviction was recorded.

