Woman warned of jail time after $11 theft

A GLADSTONE woman has been warned she could go to jail if she adds another stealing offence to her criminal record after her most recent theft of an $11 item.

Gemma Anne Dewhirst-Oates pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to one count of stealing after a previous conviction.

The court was told on March 14 Dewhirst-Oates attended a Chemist Warehouse store in Gladstone and pocketed an eyewash product worth about $11.

It wasn’t until September when the business reported it to police and officers charged Dewhirst-Oates with the offence.

The 24-year-old has a criminal history of stealing and dishonesty offences and Magistrate Dennis Kinsella said it seemed like Dewhirst-Oates just wasn’t getting it.

It was suggested a probation order would assist Dewhirst-Oates but Mr Kinsella said he was “not inclined to get on that merry-go-round again”.

“She has had two opportunities of probation now,” Mr Kinsella said.

“She just doesn’t get it, does she?”

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito handed up a character reference from a colleague at the place Dewhirst-Oates had recently secured a job.

Mr Kinsella noted it did not state where Dewhirst-Oates worked and was not written on behalf of the business.

“She is in court for dishonesty offences — what am I supposed to make of this?”

Mr Pepito said his client did not want to disclose in open court where she worked so he wrote it down on a piece of paper and handed it to Mr Kinsella.

Mr Kinsella said it was not clear whether Dewhirst-Oates was protecting the business or herself.

Mr Pepito said Dewhirst-Oates was struggling financially at the time but was now working a stable job and contributing to society.

Mr Kinsella told Dewhirst-Oates the next time she was before a court for similar offending she would likely get a jail term.

Dewhirst-Oates was ordered to complete 15 months’ probation and to pay $11 compensation to Chemist Warehouse.

A conviction was recorded.