Woolworths sign generic.
Woman walks out of Woolworths with $1200 in stolen goods

Sarah Barnham
by
26th Aug 2019 5:00 AM
A MOTHER who tried to steal more than $1200 in items from Woolworths has been warned next time she appears before a court she would go to jail.

Danielle Rebecca Kathleen Buxton pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to one count of stealing.

The Gladstone mother was at a Bundaberg Woolworths store when she loaded up her trolley with $1264 worth of items and left the store without paying.

The court was told staff members followed Buxton to the carpark and managed to retrieve the items.

Police were called and identified Buxton using CCTV footage.

Police spoke with Buxton on July 10 and she told officers she needed the items for herself and her child.

Magistrate Athol Kennedy told Bruxton if she came before a court for the same offending again, he would "put her in jail”.

"I looked at the things in your trolley and you did need some of those things. But there are a lot of things here a child would have no value of,” he said.

She was ordered to complete nine months of probation. A conviction was recorded.

