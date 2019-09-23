Woman walks away from horror crash

A woman has miraculously walked away from a horror crash that ripped her car in half and left another driver in a critical condition in Adelaide.

Police say a blue BMW collided with a black Commodore station wagon on the intersection of North East Rd and Pitman Rd at Windsor Gardens just after 2:30am on Monday morning.

Crash scene on Corner of North East road and Pitman road Windsor Gardens between a blue BMW and a black Holden Commodore station wagon. Picture: AAP/Mark Brake

The cars collided on the corner of North East road and Pitman road Windsor Gardens. Picture: Josephine Lim

The male driver of the BMW sustained major head and internal injuries while the female driver of the station wagon escaped the wreckage unscathed. Both were taken to the Royal Adelaide Hospital for treatment.

"The female driver of the Commodore was able to step out of her vehicle and does not appear to have sustained serious injuries," a SW Police spokesman said in a statement.

The male drive of the BMW sustained major head injuries. Picture: AAP/Mark Brake

The body of the Commodore was ripped apart from the impact, its engine landing about 40 metres away after smashing through the front of a nearby store.

"There's debris everywhere, it's like a tornado's hit it," Rexel store manager Scott Southworth said. "It's horrific, scary."

The engine of the Commodore smashed through the glass-front of a nearby store. Picture: AAP/Mark Brake

The windscreen of a third vehicle, a black BMW, sustained some damage from flying debris.

Smashed glass and mangled parts was strewn across the busy intersection, debris found as far as 100m away from the scene of the crash.

Debris was found 100m away from the site of the crash. Picture: AAP/Mark Brake

Police said it was "miraculous" that the driver of the Commodore had survived, ABC reports.

"Go home, hug the family and buy a X Lotto ticket because she's probably the luckiest person today," Mr Southworth said.

The road was closed between Fleet Ave and Sudholz Rd until 9am as Major Crash investigated and emergency crews cleared the scene. It has since been reopened.

Pitman Rd was also closed and North East Rd and diversions were in place, police say.