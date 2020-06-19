Menu
A man has allegedly put his genitals in the mouth of his sleeping sister this afternoon before casually walking outside to mow the lawn.
Brother put his genitals in sleeping sister's mouth

by SAM FLANAGAN
19th Jun 2020 5:26 PM
A Townsville man has allegedly put his genitals in the mouth of his sleeping sister this afternoon before casually walking outside to mow the lawn.

It's believed the woman invited the man, alleged to be her brother, to come over and mow the lawn of her property this afternoon.

It's believed the woman was asleep inside her residence when she allegedly woke up to the man's violating her.

Emergency services got a call about 2.20pm this afternoon to attend the address.

Police identified the man mowing the lawn on their arrival and questioned him over the incident.

The Queensland Ambulance Service was also called to the address.

A Queensland Police spokesman confirmed an investigation is underway into the incident.

*For 24-hour sexual and domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.
 

Originally published as Woman wakes up to sibling's penis in her mouth

