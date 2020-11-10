Woman used illegal steroids to cope with body pain

A WOMAN who turned to steroids to cope with body pain pleaded guilty in court yesterday to possessing the illegal drug.

Christine Pamela Choate faced Gladstone Magistrates Court which heard that on August 31, Tannum Sands police attended a residential address in relation to another matter.

Choate was seen attempting to conceal two vials of yellow liquid in a coat pocket.

When asked by police if she had any more vials of the substance, Choate led them to her kitchen cupboard and produced two more.

She told police they were not hers and belonged to someone who was also living at the residence.

On October 16, Choate attended Tannum Sands police station for a formal interview and made full admissions to police the steroids were hers.

She said several work-related injuries, which included torn tendons, turned her to cannabis in the past which was relevant on her criminal history.

Choate’s duty lawyer said the steroids were used purely for medicinal purposes and her client received no high as a result of injecting the substance.

Her duty lawyer also conceded that she could have received the steroids legally if she had visited a GP.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey fined Choate $500 and recorded convictions.