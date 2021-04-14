Woman tried to hide weed from cops in her bra

Jessica Kate Rawlings, 36, pleaded guilty to possessing dangerous drugs and possessing property suspected of having been used in connection with the commission of a drug offence.

A woman busted with a small bag of cannabis at a service station faced Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Police prosecutor Carl Spargo read the facts of Rawlings’ case to the court and Magistrate Bevan Manthey.

About midnight on February 9, Rawlings was observed sitting in the carpark of the BP petrol station on the corner of Ballantine St and Aerodrome Rd at Clinton.

Rawlings was detained for a search, which uncovered a clip-seal bag that contained 0.3 grams of cannabis hidden in her bra and an empty clip-seal bag in her handbag.

Rawlings was questioned about the items and stated the cannabis and clip-seal bags were hers.

Mr Manthey fined Rawlings $200 and the drug property was forfeited to the Crown.

No conviction was recorded.

