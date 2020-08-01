Menu
Crime

Woman tried to hide $20 of weed in her bra

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
1st Aug 2020 12:00 AM
A GLADSTONE woman is down $420 and a stick of marijuana after she was caught trying to hide the drugs in her bra.

Samantha Krystal Hartley, 31, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to possessing dangerous dugs and contravene direction or requirement of police.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Merrilyn Hoskins told the court on July 2 at 3.45pm police saw a car with Hartley in the passenger seat at an address known to police.

She said the car was later intercepted on John Dory Dr for a random breath test.

She told the court Hartley had become agitated and tried to conceal something in her bra. She was subject to a pat down search were police found a clipseal bag containing 1.4g of marijuana in her bra.

Sgt Hoskins said Hartley told police she paid $20 for it and was going to use it at home.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said her client had used the drug since she was 14 as it helped her to keep calm however was now going to be seeking assistance from a doctor.

Hartley was convicted and fined $400, a conviction was recorded.

