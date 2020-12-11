Woman tried to flush keys of stolen car

Moolladarnee Kiara Jade Ross-Freeman removed the keys from her pants and tried to flush them down the toilet.

WHAT started with a stolen car at The Range ended with a bruised police officer at the Gladstone watch-house.

On November 19, the owner of a red Lexus had gone to sleep at The Range at 8.30pm and the next day by 6.40am the car had been stolen.

It was found later with Moolladarnee Kiara Jade Ross-Freeman driving it on Angler St, Toolooa.

Police checks showed the car was stolen and Ross-Freeman was arrested.

At the time her licence was suspended and her behaviour was consistent with drug use – with twitching and involuntary movements.

She admitted to recent methamphetamine use.

Police found inside a bum bag, a set of digital scales.

Ross-Freeman was taken to the Gladstone watch-house where she was asked for the stolen car keys.

She was lodged into a holding cell where she removed the keys from her pants and tried to flush them down the toilet – cause damage due to the key’s electronics.

When at the watch-house she began to spit on the holding cell floor, walls and glass windows, and was told to stop and warned she would be charged.

She was subjected to a pat-down search and told she was required to change clothing multiple times but refused to comply.

An officer took Ross-Freeman by the wrist and while doing so she struck the officer violently on the arm causing her immediate bruising and pain.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Carl Spargo told Gladstone Magistrates Court on December 4 that Ross-Freeman had a significant six-page criminal history.

“There is just no way she is going to stop offending unless she’s incarcerated,” Snr Cons Spargo said.

He said the assault against the police officer was significant as watch-house officers did not have additional defences unlike other officers which made them more vulnerable.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said his client had limited recollection of what happened but wanted to apologise to the officer who was injured.

Ross-Freeman pleaded guilty to 10 charges including unlawful use of a motor vehicle, driving under the influence and serious assault of a police officer.

She was sentenced to 18 months’ imprisonment to serve after a sentence already being served.

She will be eligible for parole on December 19.

She was also disqualified from driving for 12 months.

