Paramedics are currently treating a 70-year-old woman after the car she was driving ploughed into the Drakes IGA supermarket on Grevilea St in Biloela's CBD.
Woman treated after crashing into Bilo store

Jacobbe Mcbride
7th Jan 2021 12:37 PM
Afternoon shopping has been disrupted in Biloela after a car crashed into a busy grocery store in the town's centre.

Paramedics responded to a single vehicle road traffic crash on Grevilea St at the Drakes supermarket around 12.10pm.

The crash reportedly involved one 70-year-old woman, the sole occupant of the vehicle, who was being looked after by Drakes staff.

The responding paramedics arrived on scene a short time later and reported the vehicle involved had "very minor" damage to it.

No backup was required by the responding paramedics as of 12.24pm.

More to come.

