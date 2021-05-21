Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Another woman and her three grandchildren managed to escape the blaze. Picture: Fire and Rescue NSW
Another woman and her three grandchildren managed to escape the blaze. Picture: Fire and Rescue NSW
News

Woman trapped in burning home dies

by Erin Lyons
21st May 2021 6:28 AM | Updated: 7:36 AM

A woman has died in hospital days after a fire broke out inside a home on the NSW south coast earlier in the week.

Police said emergency crews were called to the home at Matthew Street in Fairy Meadow about 2am on Wednesday where they found the 33-year-old woman unconscious inside a bedroom in the burning home.

She was rescued before fire crews extinguished the blaze.

Another woman and her three grandchildren, who were also inside, were lucky to escape unharmed.

Fire and Rescue NSW said crews worked to free the woman, who was trapped in the home. She phoned emergency crews about 2.15am, telling them she was stuck inside.

A 33-year-old woman has died in hospital after a house fire in Fairy Meadow. Picture: Supplied
A 33-year-old woman has died in hospital after a house fire in Fairy Meadow. Picture: Supplied

“She remained on the phone with the FRNSW call taker as crews were assigned,” FRNSW said at the time.

The woman told crews she was trapped in a bedroom within the home so they were able to find her as soon as they arrived.

Paramedics treated her at the scene before she was rushed to Wollongong Hospital in a critical condition.

She died on Thursday night.

Officers from Wollongong Police District have launched an investigation.

The cause of the blaze remains unknown.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.

Originally published as Woman trapped in burning home dies

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New Tannum bus bay to protect students

        Premium Content New Tannum bus bay to protect students

        Council News “Council would like to thank students, teachers and parents of Tannum Sands State School.”

        Wildlife Association shocked after echidna allegedly run over

        Premium Content Wildlife Association shocked after echidna allegedly run...

        Pets & Animals Animal lovers are outraged after a tiny Australian native animal was run over as a...

        Agnes Water takes out top tourism town award

        Premium Content Agnes Water takes out top tourism town award

        News “This year’s entrants showcase the extraordinary dedication and innovation of...

        Press Council Adjudication

        Press Council Adjudication

        News The Press Council has upheld a complaint about an article concerning an incident at...