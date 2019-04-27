Menu
A woman in her 60s was transported to Gladstone Hospital following the incident.
A woman in her 60s was transported to Gladstone Hospital following the incident.
Woman transported to hospital after single vehicle accident

Matt Taylor
by
27th Apr 2019 12:09 PM
A WOMAN in her 60s was transported to Gladstone Hospital this morning following a single vehicle accident on Old Tannum Road.

A Queensland Police spokesperson confirmed one lane of the road was blocked after a caravan the car was towing tipped just before 9am.

Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed the woman was transported to hospital as a precaution with no injuries, while another man was assessed at the scene but didn't require treatment.

The vehicle was towed from the scene at approximately 11am.

