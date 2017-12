TRAMPLED: The 60-year-old woman is treated at the scene.

TRAMPLED: The 60-year-old woman is treated at the scene. RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue

A BOYNE Valley woman was airlifted to Rockhampton this afternoon after being trampled by her horse.

The 60-year-old woman suffered suspected broken ribs and a possible concussion during the incident, which took place on a property south-west of Ubobo early this afternoon.

She was treated at the scene by medical officers from the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service before they airlifted her to Rockhampton in a stable condition.