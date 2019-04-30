Menu
FILE PHOTO: Police claim a woman deliberately torched her car to claim insurance.
FILE PHOTO: Police claim a woman deliberately torched her car to claim insurance. Yolanda van Doornspeek
Crime

Woman 'dumps and torches car to scam insurance company'

30th Apr 2019 8:35 AM
A WOMAN deliberately dumped and torched her car in an elaborate attempt to defraud her insurance company, Sunshine Coast police claim.

The 49-year-old Warana woman has been charged with arson and attempted fraud on her insurance company.

She reported her Mazda Tribute stolen on April 8 and it was later located by Beerwah police burnt out.

Police will allege the car required major mechanical repairs and the woman had planned to destroy the car and then claim insurance.

She will appear in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on May 17.

"There is several occurrences of this type of offence occurring with cars reported stolen where there is a belief that they are purely insurance frauds," Sunshine Coast CIB officer-in-charge Daren Edwards said.

"We are stepping up our reporting and investigation surrounding these types of offences.

"This is not the way to go if people have financial difficulties, or problems with their vehicle, it will only compound their situation."

