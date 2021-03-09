Woman took cannabis seeds ‘to protect another person’

A Gladstone woman has been dealt with for drug offending. GENERIC PIC.

A Gladstone woman whose nervous demeanour gave away her drug possession, appeared in the local Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Lucille Patricia Staite, 47, pleaded guilty to possessing dangerous drugs and two counts of contravening a direction or requirement of police.

Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd read the facts of Staite’s case to the court and Magistrate Bevan Manthey.

At 8.03pm on November 27 last year, police attended Staite’s residence on Gladstone-Mount Larcom Rd to speak with her in relation to another incident.

Police observed Staite in her car with keys in the ignition and she was highly distressed and appeared agitated.

As a result of her behaviour, police decided to conduct a search of her vehicle, which uncovered a jewellery box that contained 0.2 grams of cannabis seeds.

Police then located another container under the driver’s seat which contained approximately 0.8 grams of cannabis seeds.

Staite said she used the cannabis to help her sleep and she had found them at another person’s house and took them so they would not get into trouble.

Staite could not provide any lawful or emergent reason for possessing the items and was issued a notice to appear in Gladstone Magistrates Court.

At a later date, Staite was required to submit a photograph and other identifying particulars as a result of her previous offending, however, failed to do so and was issued a notice to appear.

Mr Manthey sent Staite to drug diversion after placing her on a six-month good behaviour bond with a $200 recognissance for possessing dangerous drugs.

Staite was fined $100 total for the two contravene charges, with convictions recorded.

