Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Cairns woman has claimed she did not realise it was illegal to possess cannabis. Picture: istock
A Cairns woman has claimed she did not realise it was illegal to possess cannabis. Picture: istock
Crime

Woman claims not knowing drugs were illegal after car bust

by Grace Mason
2nd Jul 2019 9:06 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A Cairns magistrate has questioned the odd explanation of a woman after she was found in a car with methylamphetamines and cannabis.

Bianca Jane Kelley, 41, was caught with small quantities of methylamphetamines and cannabis, along with a pipe and syringes after her car was pulled over last month.

She appeared in the Cairns Magistrates Court yesterday.

Her solicitor Alan Watkins said she claimed she was "somewhat confused" about Queensland legislation in terms of drug possession and was not a regular drug user.

But Magistrate Joe Pinder questioned her explanation.

"You don't regularly use drugs, but you don't know that using cannabis is unlawful?" he said. "You've never read a newspaper?

"It's a little bit concerning that someone who is 41 doesn't know that possession of cannabis is unlawful."

Magistrate Pinder ordered Kelley to take part in a drug diversion program, gave her a $250 good behaviour bond and told her to "grow up and don't come back".

cannabis drugs editors picks

Top Stories

    'Panicked' McDonald's motorist aimed car at police

    premium_icon 'Panicked' McDonald's motorist aimed car at police

    News A GLADSTONE man has been jailed after a magistrate said his reckless and dangerous driving "could have killed a whole family”.

    'Game changing' CQ industrial park reaches next stage

    premium_icon 'Game changing' CQ industrial park reaches next stage

    Business EOI open for land in $60m new industrial project.

    SURPLUS SURPRISE: New figures in council budget preview

    premium_icon SURPLUS SURPRISE: New figures in council budget preview

    News Financial figures released ahead of budget later this month.

    SCHOOL HOLIDAY GUIDE: What's on in Gladstone?

    premium_icon SCHOOL HOLIDAY GUIDE: What's on in Gladstone?

    Community Events to keep your little ones occupied

    • 2nd Jul 2019 9:00 AM