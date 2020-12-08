Menu
A woman will front court charged with sexual intercourse with a child under 16.
Crime

Woman to front court for alleged child sex crime

JASMINE BURKE
JASMINE BURKE
8th Dec 2020 1:49 PM
A 22-YEAR-old woman has been arrested and is due to front court today after being charged in relation to having sex with a minor.

It will be alleged the woman travelled from interstate to Alice Springs and engaged in a sexual relationship with a young male during a period of time from October to early November.

The woman was arrested by detectives from the Southern Serious Crime division and charged with 12 counts of sexual intercourse with a child under the age of 16.

She is scheduled to appear before Alice Springs Local Court.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.   

