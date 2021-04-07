Woman threw iced coffee over mum during marijuana argument

A Gladstone woman who trashed her mum’s house and threw iced coffee over her after an argument about marijuana faced Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

A Gladstone woman who trashed her mum’s house and threw iced coffee over her after an argument about marijuana faced Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

A Gladstone woman trashed her mother’s house following an argument over marijuana, a court heard.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared in the Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday via video-link from the Capricornia Correctional Centre.

She pleaded guilty to five charges including breach of bail condition, possessing utensil or pipes that had been used, possessing dangerous drugs, possessing property suspected of having been used in connection with the commission of a drug offence and contravening a domestic violence order.

Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd read the facts of the woman’s case to the court and Magistrate Bevan Manthey.

On March 17, 2021 the defendant, 27, entered into a bail undertaking at the Gladstone watch house requiring her to appear at the Gladstone Magistrates Court on April 12.

One of the defendant’s bail conditions stated she was not allowed to attend her mum’s unit unless in the company of police to collect personal property.

On March 25 police were conducting patrols when they spotted the defendant sitting on the stairs of the unit, in breach of her bail condition.

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

She could offer no lawful or emergent reason for being at the address and cried into her hands when she was issued a notice to appear in the Gladstone Magistrates Court.

Further, on March 11, 2021 a protection order was made in the Gladstone Magistrates Court which ordered the defendant must be of good behaviour to the aggrieved, her mum.

On March 25, 2021, while the defendant was speaking with police, her mum walked out of her house and asked, “Would you like to come into my house and see what she has done to it this time?”

Police observed the dwelling to be in a messy state, with food strewn all over the floor and iced coffee spilt throughout it and on the mother’s clothing.

Her mum stated she and the defendant had argued over marijuana before the defendant trashed the house and threw iced coffee at her.

During a search of the dwelling, police located a water pipe which smelled of burnt cannabis.

The defendant stated she had used it to smoke weed and the pipe belonged to her.

As the search continued police located a plate which had 0.2 grams of green leaf material on it in the dining room, which the defendant confirmed was cannabis.

The defendant could not provide any lawful or emergent reason for committing the offences and she was charged and transported to the Gladstone watch house where her bail was denied.

Mr Manthey sentenced the defendant to 12 months probation and ordered the drug material be forfeited to the Crown for destruction, convictions recorded.

More Gladstone Magistrates Court stories:

– Woman sobs in court after copping huge driving suspension

– Accused Gladstone police evader applies for bail

– Back injury treatment led to cannabis use