Woman threw fork and spoon at neighbour’s window

A GLADSTONE woman has “lost her temper” and thrown a fork and spoon at a neighbour’s window after allegedly constantly being antagonised.

Louisa Margaret Kerruish had attended a neighbour’s house and threw the items at the window which caused it to smash on September 12.

Kerruish told police she had been frustrated with the neighbour and walked out onto the stairs and threw the fork and spoon at the window, but acknowledged she shouldn’t have and was remorseful.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Merrilyn Hoskins said given the damage was somewhat accidental, a community service order would be a suitable punishment.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield agreed.

She said the incident had been a result of an ongoing neighbourhood dispute where the neighbour would antagonise her client.

Ms Ditchfield said at the time Kerruish, 30, had been drinking and she was not a drinker.

“By the evening she’s simply lost her temper,” Ms Ditchfield said.

She said her client, a full-time carer, accepted this was not the appropriate way to respond and had learned she could not drink.

Kerruish pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to wilful damage on November 20.

She was sentenced to 80 hours of community service.

