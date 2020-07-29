Menu
IN COURT: A Gladstone mum lashed out at another woman after she spread heinous rumours involving children.
Crime

Woman threatens neighbour over false accusations

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
29th Jul 2020 11:55 AM
A GLADSTONE mum’s protective instincts landed her in trouble when she lashed out at another woman spreading false rumours about a family member.

Loretta Joyce Hite, 48, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to using a carriage service to menace, harass or cause offence.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said her client’s offending occurred because her niece’s neighbour had been telling people her nieces 7-year-old son had raped a 6-year-old girl which was untrue.

Ms Ditchfield said the rumour was highly distressing to her niece and that was the reason for her anger and her lashing out.

Ms Ditchfield told the court Hite was extremely remorseful for her actions and shouldn’t have dealt with the situation emotionally.

Hite was sentenced to a good behaviour bond with the added condition not to contact the victim for 12 months.

