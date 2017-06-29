Woman tells police she just 'doesn't care anymore' after stealing

A DINNER roast and a bottle of strawberry milk were just a few of the items a Gladstone woman tried to steal from a supermarket.

Belinda Jane Gambrill, 34 pleaded guilty in the Gladstone Magistrates Court to one count of stealing.

Police prosecutor Balan Selvadurai told the court the offending occurred at about 12.50pm on May 15.

He said Gambrill walked into Coles Supermarket, loaded up a trolley with miscellaneous items, and walked out.

Gambrill made no attempt to pay for the items, the court heard.

She was located by police shortly after, and told officers the reason for her offending was that she just "didn't care anymore".

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said her client was currently 11 weeks pregnant and had recently moved to Gladstone to start fresh.

Ms Ditchfield said her client had moved away from a bad relationship and at the time of offending was in a poor emotional state.

The court heard that despite have a five pages of criminal history behind her, Gambrill was taking the steps to change her life around.

Ms Ditchfield said it was the first time, in a long time, that her client was living on her own with no dependence or reliance on a partner.

Gladstone magistrate Melanie Ho commented on Gambrill's age and said if she continued to offend, she would be looking at jail time.

Gambrill was fined $200 and ordered to pay $39.78 to Coles Supermarkets in restitution.

A conviction was recorded.