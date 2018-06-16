Woman tells magistrate next defendant is 'definitely guilty'

A WOMAN charged with drunk or disorderly conduct and failing to leave a licensed premises made one of the more interesting appearances in recent memory at Gladstone Magistrates Court yesterday.

Police offered no evidence against the woman on the first charge, but when she was called upon for a plea in relation to the second, the woman told magistrate Dennis Kinsella she planned to plead guilty "even though I wasn't".

When Mr Kinsella asked her if she had had anything to drink that morning, she replied "only liquid water".

After Mr Kinsella told her he was unable to accept her plea, she went to leave the court - but not before turning and gesturing to the next defendant, who was appearing in court from prison via video link.

"That guy is definitely guilty," she said before being quickly ushered out.

The prosecution later offered no evidence on the second charge against the woman.