Woman taken to hospital after roundabout crash

Ambulance officers have been called to a crash at Clinton this morning.

A woman has been taken to hospital for observations following a “low speed” crash at a Clinton roundabout on Tuesday morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics were called to the roundabout at Penda Ave and the Dawson Highway at 10.37am for a two-vehicle crash.

He said there were no injuries from the crash however one woman was taken to Gladstone Hospital for observations.

The crash occurred at the same spot where a truck rolled two weeks ago followed by a second crash later that day.