Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Ambulance officers have been called to a crash at Clinton this morning.
Ambulance officers have been called to a crash at Clinton this morning.
Breaking

Woman taken to hospital after roundabout crash

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
29th Dec 2020 11:38 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A woman has been taken to hospital for observations following a “low speed” crash at a Clinton roundabout on Tuesday morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics were called to the roundabout at Penda Ave and the Dawson Highway at 10.37am for a two-vehicle crash.

He said there were no injuries from the crash however one woman was taken to Gladstone Hospital for observations.

The crash occurred at the same spot where a truck rolled two weeks ago followed by a second crash later that day.

clinton crash gladstone crash two vehicle crash
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

        News Where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed.

        Dig deep to help less-fortunate Gladstone school children

        Premium Content Dig deep to help less-fortunate Gladstone school children

        News “We’d love it if you’re able to grab a few extra items for our fifth annual school...

        Gladstone artisan’s stunning works set social media alight

        Premium Content Gladstone artisan’s stunning works set social media alight

        News “Each board takes up to six weeks to fully complete and range from $165 upwards...

        NYE GUIDE: How you can bring in 2021 around Gladstone

        Premium Content NYE GUIDE: How you can bring in 2021 around Gladstone

        Whats On From fireworks to a masquerade party, there’s plenty of great ways to say goodbye...