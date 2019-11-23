Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Woman suffers serious injuries in horror overnight head-on

Scott Sawyer
by
23rd Nov 2019 8:40 AM | Updated: 9:21 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN has suffered serious injuries after a horror head-on crash overnight.

Critical care paramedics were called to the Sunshine Beach scene at the intersection of Eenie Creek Rd and Ben Lexcen Dr, near the Noosa Athletics Centre, about 8.30pm last night.

A 4WD had reportedly collided head-on with a motorbike.

Queensland Ambulance Service advised three patients were assessed at the scene, with two not requiring further medical treatment.

The third, a woman believed to be aged 20, had suffered serious lower leg and wrist injuries.

She was rushed to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition for further treatment.

The cause of the crash was unknown.

More Stories

crash editors picks queensland ambulance serivce queensland police sunshine beach

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        10+ locations struck by thieves

        premium_icon 10+ locations struck by thieves

        News A Kirkwood Rd business was among the list of properties hit by theft in the past week

        Apprentice numbers stabilising after major drop

        premium_icon Apprentice numbers stabilising after major drop

        News The number of apprentices and trainees in the region has dropped significantly and...

        Parish nears end of an era

        premium_icon Parish nears end of an era

        News As the Marist Fathers prepare to depart the parish, they have gathered to...

        'Exciting things': Community gets port update

        premium_icon 'Exciting things': Community gets port update

        News Gladstone Ports Corporation welcomed community members on Wednesday night.