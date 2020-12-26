Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

VISION: Lifeflight Rescue Helicopter transports woman after horror Tweed crash
News

Woman suffers ‘multiple traumatic injuries’ after crash

by Brianna Morris-Grant
26th Dec 2020 3:55 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A WOMAN has been airlifted to hospital after a horror Christmas Day crash near the Gold Coast.

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Helicopter was called to the crash scene just south of the New South Wales border around 4.30pm on Friday.

The woman in her 30s suffered multiple traumatic injuries after being trapped in the vehicle for some time.

All emergency services were already on scene when the helicopter arrived.

Photos from a horror crash in Tweed where a woman was airlifted to Gold Coast University Hospital on Christmas Day. Photo: RACQ LifeFlight
Photos from a horror crash in Tweed where a woman was airlifted to Gold Coast University Hospital on Christmas Day. Photo: RACQ LifeFlight

She was treated by NSW paramedics and the LifeFlight team before being airlifted to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

The incident was one of four motor vehicle accidents attended by the helicopter on Christmas Day.

Meanwhile a pedestrian has been taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition following a Boxing Day crash in Surfers Paradise.

Emergency services were called to the scene after reports of a vehicle and pedestrian incident on Cavill Avenue at 8.47am.

brianna.morris-grant@news.com.au

Originally published as Woman suffers 'multiple traumatic injuries' after horror crash

More Stories

crash editors picks emergency injuries

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Reel in $400,000 in prizes in the 2021 Boyne Tannum HookUp

        Premium Content Reel in $400,000 in prizes in the 2021 Boyne Tannum HookUp

        News Since its inception in 1996, Australia’s biggest fishing competition has brought millions into the Gladstone region economy.

        Warning – rain to trigger Crocodile nesting and breeding season

        Premium Content Warning – rain to trigger Crocodile nesting and breeding...

        News Experts say weather influences crocodile behaviour and rain can trigger females...

        Full body scanners installed at Gladstone airport

        Premium Content Full body scanners installed at Gladstone airport

        News The full body scanners replace walk-through metal detectors to increase security...

        Santa swaps sleigh for fire truck

        Premium Content Santa swaps sleigh for fire truck

        Offbeat The Mount Maurice Rural Fire Brigade spread joy threw the streets during their...