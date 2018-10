A WOMAN in her 30s was rushed to hospital last night after a two-vehicle car crash at Kirkwood.

A WOMAN in her 30s was rushed to hospital last night after a two-vehicle car crash at Kirkwood.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said the woman suffered head, abdominal and ankle injuries in the crash on Kirkwood Rd and Dixon Dr about 6.45pm.

Her injuries were non-life threatening.