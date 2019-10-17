Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gel Rodriguez found the perfect way to avoid an airline's excess baggage fees. Picture: Gel Rodriguez
Gel Rodriguez found the perfect way to avoid an airline's excess baggage fees. Picture: Gel Rodriguez
Travel

Woman stuns with excess luggage hack

by Kara Godfrey
17th Oct 2019 10:07 AM

A WOMAN who was told her suitcase was over the weight limit has come up with a genius way to avoid paying the excess.

Gel Rodriguez managed to reduce her suitcase from 9kg to 6.5kg after taking out extra clothing and wearing all the layers on the flight.

Posting a picture to Facebook, Ms Rodriguez, from the Philippines, posed in her outfit with what appeared to be at least three tops, two pairs of pants and four cardigans, The Sun reported.

"From 9kg to 6.5kg baggage," she wrote with the photo, adding: "#ExcessBaggageChallengeAccepted".

It isn't clear which airline she was travelling with.

 

 

Her genius technique quickly gained fans, being shared more than 19,000 times on Facebook.

Ms Rodriguez told Vice she "didn't want to pay" the fee because the excess weight was so small.

But she had some words of caution for any passengers who tried the same stunt. "It was really hot," she said.

Facebook users were fans of the technique, with many posting laughing emojis.

It is hardly the first time a passenger has resorted to extreme measures to avoid paying extra money.

An airline passenger in the UK avoided a $119 excess fee earlier this year by wearing four dresses, two pairs of shorts and a dress around her neck.

 

 

And last year, a savvy traveller came up with a very unusual way to avoid strict hand luggage weight restrictions - he got an old coat tailored to add enough storage to fit a carry-on suitcase worth of belongings.

Lee Cimino said the customised coat was able to fit what he needed for an overnight stay in Belfast, and he easily boarded his Ryanair flight with it.

"I had a pair of trainers, a pair of shorts, a T-shirt, a jumper, a towel, a pair of boxers, some socks and my liquids - the whole contents of my roll-on bag," he said.

"The coat fitted comfortably with all of the stuff in it and I even wore it around Belfast until we got to our accommodation."

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

More Stories

airline flights flying luggage

Top Stories

    REVEALED: How much region made out of gas boom

    premium_icon REVEALED: How much region made out of gas boom

    Business A NEW report has revealed the extent of the financial boost to wages and local businesses during the biggest boom the region has ever seen.

    Winds of change and adjustment as farm moves in

    premium_icon Winds of change and adjustment as farm moves in

    Environment CQ Residents give approval to a $350 million wind farm project

    • 17th Oct 2019 9:30 AM
    Donut store latest target in string of break-ins

    premium_icon Donut store latest target in string of break-ins

    Crime Police say the offenders entered the business by jumping over the counter.

    ‘OWE IT TO THEM’: Students thoughts on turtle release

    premium_icon ‘OWE IT TO THEM’: Students thoughts on turtle release

    News A GROUP of STEM students in Gladstone had a rare opportunity to see a loggerhead...

    • 17th Oct 2019 10:00 AM