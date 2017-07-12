Woman steals from Woolworths, stuffs 13 items in handbag

Woolworths at the Gladstone Central Plaza is up for sale.

AS KIDS most of us are taught to pick just one treat from the lolly aisle as part of the weekly grocery trip.

But a Gladstone woman with a serious sweet tooth and a side of rebellion has found herself before the Gladstone Magistrates Court.

Catherine Lizabeth Poulton, 29, pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful possession of suspected property.

The court heard police intercepted Coulton on May 20 at about 4.45pm on her way home from Woolworths.

She was pulled over on Herbert St after police suspected she was involved in a theft of the store.

A search of her handbag in the middle compartment, found 13 stashed chocolate bars.

She told police she had purchased the chocolate bars during a previous grocery shop and simple forgot they were in her bag.

The court heard Poulton had a long history of stealing and dishonesty offences.

Defence lawyer Lauren Townsend said her client was currently pregnant, and had just moved to Gladstone with her partner.

She said prior to the move the pair were homeless in Brisbane, however, were now living stably in town.

Gladstone Magistrate Melanie Ho fined Poulton $400 and recorded a conviction.