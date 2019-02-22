Woman steals from church during CBD crime spree

BUSTED: A woman has been arrested after a crime spree through the CBD of Grafton.

Trevor Veale

A WOMAN'S crime spree through the CBD of Grafton today was brought to an end when she was arrested this afternoon.

Police allege that at around 12.40pm this afternoon the woman entered Grafton Locksmiths on Fitzroy St and allegedly attempted to steal from the safe, but was disturbed and left the location empty-handed.

About 2pm the woman then entered Skin Care Connection on King St and allegedly stole a sum of money from the cash register before making her way to The Hub Baptist Church on Oliver and Queen streets where more money was allegedly stolen.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District were patrolling for the woman, who was captured on CCTV allegedly attempting to steal from the save of Grafton Locksmiths.

Police were alerted to the church by members of the public, where she was arrested.

The 34-year-old from Inverell was charged with two counts of larceny and two counts of possessing a prohibited drug, and she was refused bail to appear in Grafton Local Court tomorrow.