Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BUSTED: A woman has been arrested after a crime spree through the CBD of Grafton.
BUSTED: A woman has been arrested after a crime spree through the CBD of Grafton. Trevor Veale
Crime

Woman steals from church during CBD crime spree

Jarrard Potter
by
21st Feb 2019 6:07 PM | Updated: 6:07 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN'S crime spree through the CBD of Grafton today was brought to an end when she was arrested this afternoon.

Police allege that at around 12.40pm this afternoon the woman entered Grafton Locksmiths on Fitzroy St and allegedly attempted to steal from the safe, but was disturbed and left the location empty-handed.

About 2pm the woman then entered Skin Care Connection on King St and allegedly stole a sum of money from the cash register before making her way to The Hub Baptist Church on Oliver and Queen streets where more money was allegedly stolen.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District were patrolling for the woman, who was captured on CCTV allegedly attempting to steal from the save of Grafton Locksmiths.

Police were alerted to the church by members of the public, where she was arrested.

The 34-year-old from Inverell was charged with two counts of larceny and two counts of possessing a prohibited drug, and she was refused bail to appear in Grafton Local Court tomorrow.

crime crime spree editors picks stealing woman
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    The hot five items to purchase from Kmart

    premium_icon The hot five items to purchase from Kmart

    News These items can be purchased at Kmart Gladstone when it reopens on Saturday

    Mine worker in Moranbah tragedy has been identified

    premium_icon Mine worker in Moranbah tragedy has been identified

    News Anglo American has confirmed the mine worker's identity.

    Talk highlights need for sensible clean energy transition

    premium_icon Talk highlights need for sensible clean energy transition

    News Clean energy presentation held at Gladstone Bowls Club.

    'Very disappointing': Boutique fights off closure rumours

    premium_icon 'Very disappointing': Boutique fights off closure rumours

    News Owner says rumours are not a joke and can be harmful to business.

    • 22nd Feb 2019 10:00 AM