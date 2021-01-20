Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Woman stabs man in overnight attack

by Shayla Bulloch
20th Jan 2021 10:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A WOMAN who allegedly stabbed a man overnight has been charged.

Police and paramedics were called to an address on Camp St, Mundingburra just after 9pm, following reports a man had been stabbed in the right knee.

The 50-year-old Currajong man was taken to Townsville Hospital for treatment.

A 49-year-old Mundingburra woman was arrested and has since been charged with one count of wounding (domestic violence).

She is due to appear in Townsville Magistrates Court today.

shayla.bulloch@news.com.au

Originally published as Woman stabs man in overnight attack

editors picks mundingburra

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

        News The biggest news stories you may have missed yesterday, January 19.

        Gladstone rental squeeze ‘set to continue’ in 2021

        Premium Content Gladstone rental squeeze ‘set to continue’ in 2021

        Property Real estate agent Alicia Williams dissects the latest REIQ figures.

        Former Valleys league star in court for drink-driving

        Premium Content Former Valleys league star in court for drink-driving

        News He was slumped over with his head on the steering wheel.

        ‘Over the moon’: Gladstone basketball girls at State Champs

        Premium Content ‘Over the moon’: Gladstone basketball girls at State Champs

        Sport Coach Scott Lloyd was stoked with his U18 team and their performance.