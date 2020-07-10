Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Woman stabbed in harrowing backyard attack

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
10th Jul 2020 7:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A Townsville woman has been stabbed in her own backyard when she went to investigate a noise outside her bedroom.

About 1.15am, the 29-year-old woman was asleep in her Alder Cl home when she heard a noise in her courtyard outside her window.

She stepped outside to investigate and was stabbed in the right side of her chest by a man.

The stabber fled the scene, and Townsville Police are seeking public assistance to help arrest the man.

He is described as 185cm tall, slim, and has a dark complexion.

He was wearing a hoodie.

The woman was taken to Townsville Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

LATEST CRIME NEWS >>>

'F--- the police': Shocking footage shows kids hooning at 180km/h

New youth justice car unveiled in effort to stop youth crime

'FELT LIKE HOURS': Worker rapes blind, deaf woman

The incident comes after a Mundingburra dad was threatened with a gun by a group of youths who were trying to steal his car on Thursday morning.

Investigations continue.

Originally published as Woman stabbed in harrowing backyard attack

More Stories

Show More
crime editors picks townsville

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Morning rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        premium_icon Morning rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        News The top five stories you may have missed from Thursday, July 9.

        • 10th Jul 2020 7:00 AM
        Marijuana won’t solve mood problems, says judge

        premium_icon Marijuana won’t solve mood problems, says judge

        Crime The magistrate suggested the man was better off going to see a medical doctor.

        Speedy Suzanne has been drag racing for 8 years

        premium_icon Speedy Suzanne has been drag racing for 8 years

        Motor Sports “Once you do your first few runs, you will become addicted.”