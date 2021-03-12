Woman stabbed herself during breakdown over relationship

A Gladstone woman faced the local Magistrates Court on Friday for domestic violence offending. GENERIC PIC.

A Gladstone woman attempted to stab herself in the stomach following a relationship breakdown while having a mental episode, a court has heard.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday to contravening a domestic violence order.

Police prosecutor Carl Spargo read the facts of the woman’s case to the court and Magistrate Bevan Manthey.

At the time of the offence the defendant, 25, was the subject of a domestic violence order naming her as the respondent and the witness as the aggrieved.

A condition of the order was the defendant must be of good behaviour towards the aggrieved and not commit domestic violence against him.

At 10pm on February 19, police were called to Watt St, Gladstone, in relation to suspected domestic violence.

On arrival police separated both parties and obtained versions from each.

The aggrieved stated he and the defendant had an argument and the relationship was ended.

As a result the defendant had an emotional breakdown and proceeded to hit herself multiple times in the head.

The aggrieved then stated the defendant grabbed a knife and stated words to the effect of “Getting stabbed through the heart will hurt less than breaking up with you.”

The defendant then attempted to drive the knife through her stomach.

The aggrieved was forced to remove the knife from the defendant to prevent serious injury.

The defendant also drank a considerable amount of 80 per cent spirit in front of the aggrieved.

The defendant stated to police she suffered from various mental health issues and when she got frustrated and angry all she wanted to do was hurt herself.

Duty lawyer Lauren Townsend said the defendant suffered from anxiety, depression and was to undergo a psychological screening to determine whether she suffers from PTSD.

Mr Manthey praised the defendant, a mother of two young children, for her proactive approach in seeking mental health assistance.

“Best of luck hey, you have started the process so good on you,” he said.

Mr Manthey placed the defendant on a 12-month good behaviour bond with a recognisance of $600 and a criminal conviction was recorded.

