Woman sobs in court after copping huge driving suspension

A Gladstone woman made admissions to consuming between 12 and 20 heavy beers before being intercepted by police.

A woman whose son had to drag her from a physical altercation with his Dad faced Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to contravening a domestic violence order and driving under the influence of liquor.

Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd read the facts of the defendant’s case to the court and Magistrate Bevan Manthey.

At 10.30pm on January 8 police were tasked with attending an address on Colombia Ave, Clinton in relation to a disturbance.

The defendant’s son told police the woman and his father just had a fight which forced him to step in and separate the pair.

Police questioned the defendant who said she had returned home from a friend’s house following a disagreement and started drinking with the dad.

A court heard that while they were drinking an argument erupted and she attempted to hit him in the head.

Police spoke to the victim who agreed with the defendant’s statement, however, said the defendant had violently approached him a number of times before the wrestle broke out.

The defendant was unable to provide a lawful or emergent reason for breaching the domestic violence order and she was issued a notice to appear.

Then, on February 9 at 8.15pm, police were called to attend the same address in Clinton in relation to another matter.

Police observed the defendant drinking a can of beer while being clearly intoxicated and slurring her speech.

Police received information that the defendant had been driving earlier that night prior to police arrival.

When questioned, she stated she had consumed 12-20 heavy beers since 2pm that day and had no lawful or emergent reason for driving.

She was transported to Gladstone Police Station for a breath test, which returned a positive result of 0.180.

She was released on watch house bail and issued a notice to appear.

Mr Manthey addressed the defendant, who cried heavily throughout proceedings, before handing down his sentence.

“Whatever you do, don’t take the punt to drive within the suspension period,” he said.

The defendant was fined $1200 and suspended from driving for 10 months with convictions recorded.

