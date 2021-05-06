Menu
Angela Ellen Ferry, 38, pleaded guilty to drug driving in the Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
Crime

Woman smoked cannabis before driving

Jacobbe McBride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
6th May 2021 12:00 PM
A Gladstone woman made admissions to police of smoking cannabis before getting behind the wheel, a court heard.

Angela Ellen Ferry, 38, pleaded guilty in the Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to drug driving.

Police prosecutor Carl Spargo read the facts of Ferry’s case to the court and Acting Magistrate Paul Byrne.

Calliope police intercepted Ferry on March 26, around 10.45am, driving on Philip Street, Kin Kora in a silver Ford ute.

Ferry submitted to a roadside drug test, which returned a positive result for a relevant drug.

A second test returned another positive result and she was issued a notice to appear in the Gladstone Magistrates Court.

Ferry’s saliva sample was tested by Queensland Health and returned a positive indication for cannabis.

Mr Byrne fined Ferry $300 and suspended her from driving for one month with no conviction recorded.

Gladstone Observer

