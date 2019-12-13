Walker shocked by ‘dangerous’ discovery at family beach

DANGEROUS: Suzanne Maksan found a fireworks stick during a walk along Cotton Tree Beach this week. Photo: Contributed

A MORNING walker has urged all to remain vigilant after discovering a potentially fatal explosive on a Sunshine Coast beach.

Suzanne Maksan was enjoying an early stroll on Cotton Tree Beach this week when she came across an unused fireworks stick.

She was immediately taken aback by the "alarming" find.

"It was such a shock for me to see something so dangerous on the beach like that," she said.

Yet Ms Maksan was thankful to have located the stick, fearing the consequences could have been dire if a minor decided to light it.

"The first thing I thought of was if a child found it before I did," she said.

"Especially with all the fires around at the moment, it could have been worse.

"It's an unknown piece of explosive, you don't know what it's going to do."

With end of year celebrations in mind, Ms Maksan believed fireworks displays could become a real "hazard".

"I just think as far as the environment goes, it's a waste of money," she said.

"You can imagine how many fireworks displays will be happening in the next month, just on the Sunshine Coast alone … sometimes things just have to change."

A Queensland Explosives Inspectorate spokesman urged all who find unused fireworks to hand them in to the Inspectorate, or to call police.

"The illegal use of fireworks can be fatal and should be left to professionals, and in the past two years 196 people in Queensland have been prosecuted for fireworks offences," he said.

"If you see anyone selling or using fireworks illegally you should contact the Queensland Police Service.

"People can also surrender fireworks and arrange to have them safely collected by an explosives inspector by calling 1300 739 868, with no questions asked."