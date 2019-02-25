Woman impaled in car by object, diversions in place
UPDATE 4.55PM: PARAMEDICS are still stabilising a woman seriously injured after an object crashed through her windscreen this afternoon.
A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesman confirmed the woman has now been removed from the vehicle after being impaled by the metal object on the Warrego Highway near Oakey.
A police spokesman said diversions were still in place at the scene.
The woman has been air-lifted to Brisbane's Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition with a significant chest injury.
EARLIER: A RESCUE helicopter is on its way to Oakey after a woman sustained serious chest injuries when a piece of debris flew through her windscreen this afternoon.
Paramedics are currently treating the woman at the scene of the incident on the Warrego Highway.
A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesman said it appeared an object had gone through the windscreen of a truck about 3.20pm, leaving the woman with serious injuries.
The highway is closed and police are diverting west-bound traffic to Brimblecombe Rd and east-bound traffic to Oakey Biddeston Rd.
A police spokesman said the forensic crash unit was investigating after reports that debris had come off the back of another truck.