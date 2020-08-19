Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A woman has been rushed to hospital after she was kicked in the face by a horse.
A woman has been rushed to hospital after she was kicked in the face by a horse.
Breaking

Woman rushed to hospital after horse kick to face

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
19th Aug 2020 8:07 AM | Updated: 8:52 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A WOMAN in her 20s has been hospitalised following a run-in with a horse.

The woman suffered a significant laceration to her face after she was kicked in the head by the horse at a private Laidley address last night at 6.06pm.

MORE GATTON NEWS: How dog led axe-wielding cops to drugs hidden in walls

The woman was with a friend at the time of the incident and was conscious and breathing when ambulance crews arrived.

She was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

editors picks horse injury laidley lockyer valley region queensland ambulance
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Morning Rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        Premium Content Morning Rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        News The biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, August 18.

        Gladstone in ‘perfect triangle for growth’ – Stoker

        Premium Content Gladstone in ‘perfect triangle for growth’ – Stoker

        News “Gladstone is in a really special position,” Federal Queensland Senator Amanda...

        OPPORTUNITY: Get your hands on funding before deadline

        Premium Content OPPORTUNITY: Get your hands on funding before deadline

        News Calling all community groups - this is your chance.

        DEVELOPMENT: $1.3m aquatic centre reno to commence

        Premium Content DEVELOPMENT: $1.3m aquatic centre reno to commence

        News The Gladstone Aquatic Centre’s $1.3m upgrade commencement means bidding the 50m...