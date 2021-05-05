Woman runs from police after pub argument

A Gladstone woman who admitted to taking MDMA and smoking cannabis before running from police on a night out, appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court.

A Gladstone woman who admitted to taking MDMA and smoking cannabis before running from police on a night out, appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court.

A Gladstone woman admitted to taking MDMA and smoking cannabis before trying to run from police on a night out.

Robyn Lesley Metcalfe, 53, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to obstructing police and committing public nuisance.

Police prosecutor Carl Spargo read the facts of Metcalfe’s case to the court and Acting Magistrate Paul Byrne.

On March 20 police were tasked to attend the Rocky Glen Hotel in relation to an incident.

Police attended and spoke to security who told them a man and a woman, eventually identified as Metcalfe, had left on foot heading down the Dawson Hwy.

Police were also notified by another witness that Metcalfe was attempting to jump out into oncoming traffic.

Police located the man and Metcalfe and informed them they were both detained so they could investigate.

While the man stood still and was cooperative with police, Metcalfe began to run away from police and had to be chased down while telling police to “F--- off’.

Once police caught up with Metcalfe, they asked her to sit down to which she replied “no” and continued to walk away.

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

Police put a hand on Metcalfe’s shoulder to get her to stop, however, she struck out hitting the police officer and telling them to “F--- off don’t touch me”.

The court heard she was clearly upset and appeared to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Police attempted to talk to Metcalfe about what happened, however, she refused to speak.

Police required Metcalfe to state her full name and address, however, she failed to provide her particulars and told police “arrest me”.

Police gave Metcalfe multiple opportunities to comply, however, she failed to do so and was physically escorted back to the police vehicle’s location.

Metcalfe was treated by paramedics who transported her to the Gladstone Hospital for a mental health assessment a short time later.

Metcalfe later admitted to taking MDMA and cannabis and was issued a notice to appear in Gladstone Magistrates Court.

Metcalfe was ordered to perform 40 hours’ community service to be completed in a year.

No convictions were recorded.

More Gladstone Magistrates Court stories:

– NAME AND SHAME: Driver loses licence for helping mate

– Gladstone police raid uncovers guns, drugs in Clinton

– Woman caught drink-driving after wine, vodka