Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Woman run over on suburban street

by Chris Calcino
19th Jan 2020 9:09 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

POLICE have set up a crime scene after a woman was run over by a vehicle in a suburban Cairns street this morning.

Paramedics, firefighters and police officers were on scene at Birch St in Manunda about 5am, with the street blocked off from the English St intersection.

A crime scene has been established on Birch St in Manunda after a woman was run over by a vehicle. PICTURE: SUPPLIED
A crime scene has been established on Birch St in Manunda after a woman was run over by a vehicle. PICTURE: SUPPLIED

The forensic crash unit has set up a crime scene to isolate the area from the public.

The Cairns Post understands the woman was under the vehicle, although the extent of her injuries has not yet been confirmed.

In a separate incident in December, a man sleeping on a driveway was run over on nearby Hunt St in Manunda.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks emergency police investigation

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man spent $5000 on food and clothes with stolen card: police

        premium_icon Man spent $5000 on food and clothes with stolen card: police

        News A GLADSTONE mas has been charged with more than 50 offences after a crime spree involving several stolen credit cards, break and enters and fraud.

        Books for bushfire-affected children

        premium_icon Books for bushfire-affected children

        News This Gladstone company’s clever idea to bring families closer after the trauma of...

        • 19th Jan 2020 10:00 AM
        ‘Don’t snitch’: Mum uncovers school fights Instagram

        premium_icon ‘Don’t snitch’: Mum uncovers school fights Instagram

        News “(There were) some disturbing videos of kids in school uniform, in school hours...

        20+ PHOTOS: Under 18s music festival

        premium_icon 20+ PHOTOS: Under 18s music festival

        News Hundreds of teens headed to the Festival of Summer Sounds concert on Saturday...