A woman was winched from mount Larcom after becoming disoriented during a hike.
Woman rescued off Mount Larcom cliff edge

Tegan Annett
by
23rd Jul 2019 5:46 PM

A YOUNG woman was airlifted off a cliff edge at Mount Larcom today after she became disorientated at the mountain's peak.

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service was called to the scene at 3pm after ground crews could not reach the woman.

The 26-year-old became disorientated after climbing to the top of Mount Larcom and following a wrong turn, was unable to descend.

In what was a maiden voyage for rescue crew officer Cameron Fewtrell, a "very challenging” extraction was required on a cliff edge on a 150ft winch insertion.

The woman did not sustain any injuries.

She was handed to Queensland Police officers who assisted her with returning to her car.

