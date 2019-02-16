MIRACLE: Woman rescued more than a kilometre out to sea

Big swell of Mooloolaba.Wave of the day February 18, 2018. Watching the waves from the rock wall.

A WOMAN in her 20s is lucky to be alive after being rescued more than a kilometre out to sea this morning.

A member of the public saw the swimmer, aged in her mid-20s, stranded in rough swells between Kings and Bullcock beaches about 9am.

Lifeguards in inflatable rescue boats raced out to assist the woman and who was located 1.2km from Kings and 600m from Bulcock.

The international tourist was brought back to shore and administered oxygen therapy by lifeguards.

A Surf Life Saving Queensland spokesman said the situation was "quite serious".

"It could have been much worse and it was a great response by the Met Caloundra lifeguards," the spokesman said.

"She was swept out in the bar area. It was quite serious.

"It's great that the public saw something and didn't ignore it assuming she was okay."

Queensland Ambulance Service crews responded to the post immersion incident but the woman declined transport.

Rough swells whipped up by Tropical Cyclone Oma have Coast lifeguards on high alert this weekend.

Five beaches have already been closed this morning due to dangerous conditions; Kawana Waters, Maroochydore, Peregian, Wurtulla and Currimundi Beaches.

Lifeguards and lifesavers urge beach goers to only swim between the flags.

"There are a lot of rips, water movement and strong currents around," the SLSQ spokesman said.

"The conditions are pretty bad. So if beaches are closed, stay out of the water."

This near miss capped a horror week on Coast beaches after the drowning of a young doctor on Wednesday and the dramatic rescue of four backpackers at Noosa which could have easily been fatal.

Daily surf report columnist and surf instructor Robbie Sherwell said 30 knot winds could batter Sunshine Coast beaches over the next week.

"The Coast will feel the effects of the high pressure system under TC Oma which is in the Coral Sea," Mr Sherwell said.

"Point breaks are expected to be bigger than beach breaks, with 2m swells expected.

"Points will have smaller, cleaner waves with Alexandra Headland, Point Cartwright and Moffat worth a look.

"A huge swell could hit late next week."