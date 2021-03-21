Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police and paramedics were called to a Gladstone bottle shop after reports of a woman being assaulted. FILE PHOTO.
Police and paramedics were called to a Gladstone bottle shop after reports of a woman being assaulted. FILE PHOTO.
News

Woman reportedly assaulted at Gladstone bottle shop

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@news.com.au
21st Mar 2021 3:34 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police and paramedics have been called to Liquorland in Gladstone Central following reports of an assault inside the premises.

A Queensland Police spokesman said Gladstone police were called to a bottle shop on Goondoon Street at 3.13pm after initial reports of a break-in and an injured woman.

When police arrived at the scene, the spokesman said they discovered the bottle shop attendant had sounded the alarm after an alleged assault on a woman by another woman.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to Goondoon Street at 3.17pm after reports of an alleged assault.

A woman at the scene is reportedly suffering a head injury.

More to come

alleged assault bottle shop gladstone gladstone central gladstone observer gladstone police qas gladstone queensland ambulance service queensland police service
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Women’s CQ Premier League competition kicks off

        Premium Content Women’s CQ Premier League competition kicks off

        News Gladstone Women’s first division 2020 premiers Central FC took on Rockhampton’s 2020 champs Bluebirds.

        Gladstone’s ratepayers cough up $12.9m in overdue rates

        Premium Content Gladstone’s ratepayers cough up $12.9m in overdue rates

        News Gladstone Regional Council’s outstanding rates of $14.2 million is the best level...

        Last week for Regional Arts and Development applications

        Premium Content Last week for Regional Arts and Development applications

        News The fund promotes the role and value of arts, culture and heritage as key drivers...

        CQ University student satisfaction rankings up in pandemic

        Premium Content CQ University student satisfaction rankings up in pandemic

        News CQ University student rankings of teaching quality jumped 23 places to fifth, of 41...