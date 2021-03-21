Woman reportedly assaulted at Gladstone bottle shop

Police and paramedics were called to a Gladstone bottle shop after reports of a woman being assaulted. FILE PHOTO.

Police and paramedics have been called to Liquorland in Gladstone Central following reports of an assault inside the premises.

A Queensland Police spokesman said Gladstone police were called to a bottle shop on Goondoon Street at 3.13pm after initial reports of a break-in and an injured woman.

When police arrived at the scene, the spokesman said they discovered the bottle shop attendant had sounded the alarm after an alleged assault on a woman by another woman.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to Goondoon Street at 3.17pm after reports of an alleged assault.

A woman at the scene is reportedly suffering a head injury.

