NSW police at Coffs Harbour boat ramp. Photo: Trevor Veale / The Coffs Coast Advocate
News

Woman released from jail after cop assault

Sarah Barnham
sarah.barnham@gladstoneobserver.com.au
4th Nov 2019 11:00 AM
A GLADSTONE woman spent 41 days behind bars after she abused and assaulted police during a pat down search – a court was told.

Leonie Angela Angel, 50 pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrate Court on Friday to several charges including assault police, commit public nuisance, unlawful possession of a licence – void, cancelled, suspended or surrendered and driving without a licence disqualified by court order.

Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd told the court police were called to reports of a public nuisance in April at South Gladstone.

It was about 8.50pm when police arrived and saw Angel creating a disturbance in the carpark of the Port City Christian Church.

When Angel saw police, she tried to walk away but the officers told her to stop.

Angel yelled at police asking if she was “being detained or arrested”.

Angel became aggressive and told police to “f--- off” back to their police vehicle.

She was detained and arrested but during a pat down search became aggressive again.

Angel kick a police officer, causing the officer to lose balance.

She was arrested and later released on bail.

On August 2 Angel was intercepted by police at Calliope on the Dawson Hwy. When police asked for her licence, they discovered she was driving while disqualified.

She then failed to appear in court and was arrested on a warrant.

Defence lawyer Bianca Hight said before her arrest, Angel was looking at a job opportunity that would see her running a bistro in the Gladstone region.

Ms Hight said the public nuisance incident occurred after Angel had been drinking and she was also concerned for her car as others had been stolen from the area.

“That’s why she was on the street,” Ms Hight.

“Upon release (from jail) she wants to go back to being a good person and of value to the community.”

Acting magistrate Mark Morrow declared the 41 days she had spent behind bars as time served under the sentence and released her immediately to parole.

Angel was also disqualified from driving for two years.

