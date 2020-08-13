Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A woman refused to do a breath test due to a medical episode.
A woman refused to do a breath test due to a medical episode.
Crime

Woman refuses to do breath test

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
13th Aug 2020 4:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 74-year-old who refused to give a breath sample had a medical condition which made her appear to be intoxicated, a court was told.

Margaret Joan Stoneley pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to failing to provide a specimen of breath, saliva or blood for testing.

READ MORE: Motorbike confusion lands couple in front of magistrate

READ MORE: Man blames drugs for terrifying DV breach

Lawyer Ryan Mitchell said at the time of the offence his client was suffering a medical episode due to a mild cognitive impairment, with symptoms similar to intoxication.

He said Stoneley was confused, disorientated and argumentative in demeanour which lead to the offending and she was extremely remorseful.

Stoneley was put on a six-month good behaviour bond with a recognisance of $900.

She was disqualified from driving for six months, after already being suspended for five months prior to her court appearance.

gladstonecourt gladstone magistrates court
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: New fire brigade for Captain Creek area

        Premium Content REVEALED: New fire brigade for Captain Creek area

        News So why is the local MP still disappointed?

        • 13th Aug 2020 3:03 PM
        Gladstone’s health needs not forgotten: Butcher

        Premium Content Gladstone’s health needs not forgotten: Butcher

        News “We are committed to ensuring it remains a health facility,” Glenn Butcher MP.

        • 13th Aug 2020 3:00 PM
        56 local jobs at Mater ‘hang in the balance’

        Premium Content 56 local jobs at Mater ‘hang in the balance’

        News “Mater’s first priority is supporting our 56 people,” Regional Executive Director...

        • 13th Aug 2020 2:30 PM
        Casual Gladstone employees on JobKeeper gravy train

        Premium Content Casual Gladstone employees on JobKeeper gravy train

        News “They are getting the government money so they don’t want to turn up.”