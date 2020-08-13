Woman refuses to do breath test

A woman refused to do a breath test due to a medical episode.

A 74-year-old who refused to give a breath sample had a medical condition which made her appear to be intoxicated, a court was told.

Margaret Joan Stoneley pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to failing to provide a specimen of breath, saliva or blood for testing.

Lawyer Ryan Mitchell said at the time of the offence his client was suffering a medical episode due to a mild cognitive impairment, with symptoms similar to intoxication.

He said Stoneley was confused, disorientated and argumentative in demeanour which lead to the offending and she was extremely remorseful.

Stoneley was put on a six-month good behaviour bond with a recognisance of $900.

She was disqualified from driving for six months, after already being suspended for five months prior to her court appearance.