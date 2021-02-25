Woman punches man through car window, bites him

A Gladstone woman has faced court for her fifth domestic violence offence.

A Gladstone woman with four previous domestic violence convictions has again fronted court for a violent attack.

The 28-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on February 19 to contravening a domestic violence order.

The court was told police were called to an incident where the woman had punched her victim through a car window and bit him on the arm.

She told police she had bitten him so that he would go away.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Tanya Griffiths said the woman had four other convictions for violent offences dating back to February 2019.

She said on that occasion a verbal argument turned into a physical altercation.

Anyone seeking help in a domestic violence situation should contact:

1800-Respect: 1800 737 732

Gladstone Women’s Health: 1800 749 222

DV Connect Womensline: 1800 811 811

DV Connect Mensline: 1800 600 636

Policelink 131 444 or 000 in an emergency.



On April 17, 2020, the woman had asked her victim, the same man in this case, for a cigarette and when he refused she struck him multiple times.

On April 24, 2020, the woman was located in the yard of the man’s house banging on the door demanding to be let in.

Her final most recent breach was in May 2020 when she organised to meet up with the man. They got into an argument and she struck him.

At the time of this offence the woman was on parole for her other domestic violence offences.

She was returned to prison on December 22.

Defence lawyer Rio Ramos said her client suffered from bipolar, anxiety, depression and PTSD.

She said on this occasion her client had been accused of cheating and she’d walked away to calm down when things escalated.

She said her client’s bipolar disorder had been triggered and her client felt bad for biting the man.

Ms Ramos said upon release her client planned to reside in Brisbane.

The woman was sentenced to 18 months’ imprisonment to be served alongside her current sentence with immediate parole eligibility.

