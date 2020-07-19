Menu
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the woman reportedly came off the jetski at Abell Point Marina at 11.23am on Sunday. Picture: Jonathan Ng
Woman pulled from water in Whitsundays jetski incident

Zizi Averill
, Zizi.Averill@dailymercury.com.au
19th Jul 2020 12:20 PM
PARAMEDICS helped pull a woman in her 30s out of the water at Airlie Beach after a jetski incident.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the woman reportedly came off the jetski at Abell Point Marina at 11.23am Sunday.

 

She was treated for a minor leg injury, which is suspected to be a sprained ankle, he said.

She was taken to Proserpine Hospital in a stable condition, he said.

Mackay Daily Mercury

